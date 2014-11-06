United Airlines in talks to buy new narrow-body planes -Bloomberg

Nov 5 Chicago-based United Airlines is in talks
with Embraer SA and Bombardier Inc to buy
new narrow-body planes, Bloomberg reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
The discussions involve the largest models in Embraer's
updated E-Jets family and Bombardier's smallest CSeries,
according to Bloomberg.
United is not giving details regarding its fleet strategy,
which includes assessing new and used planes, Bloomberg reported
citing a spokeswoman for parent United Continental Holdings Inc
.
The company is talking to all the manufacturers, Bloomberg
reported citing Megan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for United
Continental Holdings.
United Airlines, Embraer and Bombardier could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)