United Airlines to add two used Boeing planes to fleet in June

| June 22
June 22 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Monday it expects to take delivery of two used Boeing Co
737-700 aircraft this month, which were formerly operated
by Copa Holdings SA's Copa Airlines.
United has received two other 737-700s from Copa. The
single-aisle planes, widely used in the global airline industry,
will help United reduce its dependence on smaller 50-seat jets,
it said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The additions are part of a fleet reorganization United
unveiled in April to match bigger planes with markets of growing
demand, without increasing its spending or capacity forecasts.
Integral to the plan is removing 50-seat jets flown by
United's regional contractors, which can use more fuel per
passenger than larger planes. The Chicago-based carrier said it
would take 130 of these aircraft off its schedule by the end of
2015, with more cuts later.
Last week, United announced the acquisition of 10 Embraer SA
E175 aircraft as part of the fleet reorganization.
It announced the lease of up to 25 aircraft from
AerCap Holdings NV last month.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)