United to stick with Boeing 737 to replace regional jets -acting CFO

April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
does not plan to order a second aircraft type in the next three
years on top of Boeing Co 737s it will acquire to replace
its 50-seat regional jets, acting Chief Financial Officer Gerry
Laderman said on a media call on Wednesday.
The remarks deflated hopes for a near-term sale harbored by
rival planemakers Bombardier Inc, Embraer SA
and Airbus Group SE. United placed orders
for 65 Boeing 737-700 jets earlier this year, beating out
Bombardier, which sought a headline-grabbing win for its
fledgling CSeries aircraft.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)