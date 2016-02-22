United Airlines nears second deal for single-aisle jets from Boeing -WSJ

Feb 22 United Continental Holdings Inc
is nearing a second deal to purchase narrowbody aircraft from
Boeing Co, potentially dealing a blow to smaller
planemakers Bombardier Inc and Embraer SA,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
In January, the airline said it would order 40 small planes
from Boeing for $3.2 billion at list prices, and a United
executive said the company would continue to look at additional
aircraft orders.
Citing two people familiar with the aircraft negotiations,
the Journal said the number of planes in United's latest planned
order was not immediately known.
A decision by the Chicago-based airline to pick Boeing's
single-aisle jets could appear a lost opportunity for Canada's
Bombardier, which has sought orders from a big name such as
United or Delta Air Lines Inc as it prepares its
flagship CSeries jets to enter service after delays and cash
problems.
Last week Bombardier received its first order in 16 months
for the planes, with Air Canada signing a letter of
intent to purchase 45 and maintain the option to buy 30 more.
A United spokeswoman said on Monday that the airline does
not discuss its future fleet plans. A Boeing spokesman said the
planemaker does not discuss conversations with any of its
customers.
Bombardier was not immediately available to comment. Embraer
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Allison Lampert in
Montreal and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)