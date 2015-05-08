UPDATE 1-United Airlines to cut some winter transatlantic flights

(Adds detail on aircraft deliveries, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
May 8 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Friday it plans to cut certain transatlantic flights
after the peak summer travel season ends as the strong U.S.
dollar weighs down international demand.
The Chicago-based carrier said in a statement it plans to
halt service to Stockholm and Oslo from its Newark, New Jersey,
hub between Sept. 5 and May 4, 2016.
It also expects to suspend one of its two daily flights
between Newark and Paris from Oct. 25 through March 26, 2016,
but use a larger aircraft, the Boeing Co 777-200, than it
currently does on the flight that remains.
With foreign travelers' spending power hurt by the strong
dollar, U.S. airlines have pleased investors recently by
announcing capacity cuts so the supply of seats in certain
markets does not exceed demand.
Winter flights in excess of demand have "led to poor
financial results," Andy Buchanan, United's international
planning managing director, said in the release.
"However, demand in these markets increases in summer and we
continue to see opportunity to serve these markets profitably
during the summer season."
Delta Air Lines Inc has said it will lower
transatlantic capacity between zero and 2 percent in the fourth
quarter, while cutting service from Japan, Brazil and elsewhere
by at least 15 percent.
Last month, United lowered its forecast for capacity growth
this year to between 1 percent and 2 percent versus 2014, down
from earlier guidance of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.
It expects passenger unit revenue to drop between 4 percent
and 6 percent in the current quarter in part because of the
strong dollar.
United said it would implement the most recent flight
changes into its schedule on May 9.
"We will contact customers with bookings for affected
flights to either offer them alternative travel plans or provide
refunds," the release said.
Separately, United said on Friday it expects to take
delivery of nine Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners between now and March
2016. It expects to use the planes primarily on routes from its
Houston hub to cities in South America and Europe, and to Los
Angeles and Denver.
Placing some of these larger aircraft onto South American
routes will allow it to move smaller Boeing 767-300ER aircraft
onto transatlantic routes in the winter, where there is
decreased demand, United added.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)