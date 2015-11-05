版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 6日 星期五 05:52 BJT

United Airlines CEO to return in early 2016 after medical recovery

Nov 5 United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will return to the job in the first quarter of 2016, he said Thursday in a statement three weeks after suffering a heart attack.

The news ends uncertainty about who will run United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity. The company had earlier appointed General Counsel Brett Hart as acting CEO and said its board had been preparing for "all potential outcomes" resulting from Munoz's hospitalization on Oct. 15.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐