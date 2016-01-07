United Air, doctors say CEO recovering well after heart transplant

Jan 7 United Continental Holdings Inc
said in a statement on Thursday that its Chief Executive Oscar
Munoz is recovering well after a heart transplant that raised
concerns about how long the second-largest U.S. airline might be
without its top executive.
Munoz, 57, has been on medical leave since suffering a heart
attack in October. United said on Wednesday that his previously
expected first-quarter return may be delayed until the beginning
of the second quarter.
Brett Hart, the carrier's general counsel, has run the
airline in the interim.
"The patient's early course has been excellent, and the
transplanted heart is functioning very well," Duc Pham, director
of the Northwestern Medicine Heart Transplant Program, said in
the statement.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)