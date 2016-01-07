UPDATE 2-United Air, doctors say CEO recovering well after heart transplant

(Adds details of CEO's compensation)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 7 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Thursday that Chief Executive Oscar Munoz was recovering
well the day after a heart transplant that raised concerns about
how long the second-largest U.S. airline might be without its
top executive.
Munoz, 57, has been on medical leave since suffering a heart
attack in October. United said on Wednesday his previously
expected first-quarter return may be delayed until the beginning
of the second quarter.
Brett Hart, the carrier's general counsel, has run the
airline in the interim.
"The patient's early course has been excellent, and the
transplanted heart is functioning very well," Duc Pham, director
of the Northwestern Medicine Heart Transplant Program, said in
the United statement.
For months, United has aimed to allay concern that
management shake-ups had left an inexperienced team of
executives running its business.
Munoz became CEO in September after predecessor Jeff Smisek
resigned following a probe into United's relationship with the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
In Munoz's absence, the airline has pursued the agenda he
outlined in his month on the job. It struck tentative contract
deals to rebuild workers' morale and improved on-time
performance to boost customer satisfaction, lowest among rivals
in J.D. Power's 2015 ranking.
Shares fell nearly 5 percent on Thursday.
"We hope (United) will outline some succession planning
soon," S&P Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore said in a research
note on Thursday. "We see this issue as a potential overhang on
the shares."
United's board of directors will closely monitor Munoz's
progress, the board chairman said in the statement.
In a separate regulatory filing Wednesday, United said Munoz
will earn $1.25 million per year initially, as well as a $5.2
million cash signing bonus and a long-term incentive award,
worth at least $10.5 million. United and Munoz entered into the
employment agreement on Dec. 31.
Munoz's health had improved before Wednesday's transplant
with the aid of an implanted medical device, and he visited
employees and participated in company meetings since early
December, United said in the press release.
It added: "A transplant was considered to be preferable to
long-term reliance on the implanted device and was not the
result of a setback in his recovery."
About 88 percent of people who have a heart transplant
survive the first year following surgery, and 75 percent survive
after five years, according to the National Heart, Lung and
Blood Institute.
