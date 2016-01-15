UPDATE 1-United Continental CEO headed home after heart transplant

(Adds detail, background)
Jan 15 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz is headed home after
a heart transplant last week and is recovering well.
Munoz, 57, has been on medical leave since suffering a heart
attack in October.
United said last week that his previously expected
first-quarter return may be delayed until the beginning of the
second quarter, raising concerns about how long the
second-largest U.S. airline by capacity might be without its top
executive.
"I feel great, and it won't be long before we are working
side by side again. Until that time, I expect to participate in
key meetings and be involved in strategic planning," Munoz said
in a letter addressed to employees released by the airline.
Munoz said he was headed to his Chicago home after his
treatment at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Brett Hart, the carrier's general counsel, has run the
airline in the interim.
For months, United has aimed to allay concern that
management shake-ups had left an inexperienced team of
executives running its business.
In Munoz's absence, the airline has pursued the agenda he
outlined in his month on the job. It struck tentative contract
deals to rebuild workers' morale and improved on-time
performance to boost customer satisfaction, lowest among rivals
in J.D. Power's 2015 ranking.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Radhika
Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)