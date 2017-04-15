UPDATE 1-United changes crew booking policy after passenger dragged off plane

(Adds further comment from United board)
April 14 United Airlines said on Friday it is
changing its policy on booking its own flight crews onto its
planes after a man was dragged off an overbooked flight to make
way for a United employee on Sunday, video of which went viral
and made the airline the target of global criticism and
ridicule.
The airline, owned by United Continental Holdings Inc
, said it would make sure crews traveling on their
aircraft are booked into seats at least 60 minutes before
departure.
It said the new policy would ensure that a situation in
which a passenger is forcibly removed from a plane does not
occur again. United said the change is an initial step as it
reviews policies in order to "deliver the best customer
experience."
The passenger ejected from the plane, David Dao, suffered a
significant concussion, broken nose and lost two front teeth in
the incident, and will need reconstructive surgery, according to
his attorney, Thomas Demetrio, who has signaled that Dao will
likely sue the airline.
United's board said on Friday the company had to craft
policies to win back customer trust and apologized to Dao and
his family. It added that it stands behind Chief Executive Oscar
Munoz, who has been under fire in the wake of the incident.
Munoz has said he has no plans to resign.
Even before this week, Munoz was under pressure from
activist investors to improve the airline's performance,
including its customer relations.
In an unrelated incident, a United passenger complained that
a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, also on Sunday.
A physician on the ground assured the crew that "it was not
a life-threatening matter," United spokeswoman Maddie King said
in an email on Friday, adding that the airline is "reaching out
to the customer to apologize and discuss the matter."
