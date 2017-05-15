United says cockpit door codes may have been published online

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 Codes to gain access to
United Airlines cockpits may have been made public, the carrier
said on Monday, but it stopped short of confirming a report that
a flight attendant inadvertently published the codes online in a
potential threat to air security.
The airline still could keep its flight decks secure through
other measures, Maddie King, a spokeswoman for United
Continental Holdings Corp, said in an email. She
declined to specify the other safeguards because of security
considerations.
"We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,"
she said.
Citing a pilot who was briefed on the matter, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday that United, the world's
third-largest airline by revenue, had alerted pilots that access
codes to unlock cockpit doors were mistakenly posted on a public
website by a flight attendant.
Cockpit security emerged as a top priority for airlines in
September 2001, when hijackers took control of United and
American Airlines planes and crashed them into New York's World
Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington. A third airliner
commandeered by jihadists crashed in a western Pennsylvania
field.
The United unit of the Air Line Pilots Association said in a
statement that the accidental leak of information showed the
need for stronger protections for flight deck doors.
The union has long backed secondary barriers, which it said
would cost $5,000 each, and called on Congress to mandate them.
"The installation of secondary barriers on all passenger
aircraft is a simple and cost effective way to bolster the last
line of flight deck defense," the union said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Bill Trott)