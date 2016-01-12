UPDATE 2-United Airlines sales hurt by Paris attacks, weaker oil industry demand

(Adds analyst comment, details on capacity, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 11 United Airlines said on Monday its
passenger unit revenue may have fallen more than expected in the
fourth quarter just ended, after the November attacks in Paris
shook traveler demand and sharply lower oil prices hurt sales to
the Houston hub carrier's energy clients.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to
flight capacity, fell between 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent in
the fourth quarter from a year ago, United Continental Holdings
Inc said in a regulatory filing.
That compares to an earlier forecast for a drop between 4
percent and 6 percent for the October-December quarter.
The forecast may suggest continued turbulence for U.S.
airlines, which suffered from steep unit revenue declines in
2015.
The Paris attacks' impact on demand is "concerning," said
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel, adding that hotel bookings
were down in France during the holidays. The Nov. 13 attacks by
militants in which 130 people died were claimed by the Islamic
State.
Hackel said, however, that United's fare hike last week by
$6 round-trip may help offset the decline.
Consumers will have little choice but to accept the rise,
which was initiated by Delta Air Lines Inc and matched
industry-wide.
For months, lower fuel prices have ramped up competition
within the United States, enabling large U.S. carriers to chop
fares in line with budget airlines that have lower operating
costs, such as Spirit Airlines Inc.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline, has taken a bigger
sales hit than peers from last quarter's nearly 20-percent
decline in U.S. crude prices.
The carrier accounted for more than 80 percent of flights at
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston last year,
according to aviation data and analytics company OAG.
United said its pre-tax profit margin for the fourth quarter
will be between 9.75 percent and 10.75 percent, within the range
of its prior guidance of a 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent margin.
The airline also estimated its flight capacity grew 1.8
percent last quarter. It said the rise, at the upper end of its
range of prior guidance, stemmed from improving operations and
canceling fewer flights.
Under new Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, United has worked to
complete more flights on time to boost customer satisfaction,
the lowest among its rivals in J.D. Power's 2015 ranking.
Munoz has been on leave since suffering a heart attack in
October. United said last week that Munoz underwent a heart
transplant, potentially delaying his return until the spring and
renewing concerns about the company's leadership.
