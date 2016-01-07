UPDATE 1-United Air fined $2.75 mln over treatment of disabled, tarmac delays

(Adds company comment, details of fine, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 7 United Airlines was
fined $2.75 million by the U.S. Transportation Department for
violating rules governing tarmac delays and the assistance of
passengers with disabilities, the agency said on Thursday.
The department said in a statement that United, the
second-largest U.S. carrier, at times did not return wheelchairs
to customers promptly or give them adequate help moving through
five of its hub airports in 2014.
In addition, severe weather in December 2013 and May 2015
led United to violate a rule that requires airlines to offer
passengers the chance to deplane after a tarmac delay of more
than three hours on U.S. domestic flights, the agency said.
"We remain committed to fully meeting all (Transportation
Department) rules - particularly during difficult operating
conditions," a spokesman for parent United Continental Holdings
Inc said in a statement.
Rival airlines have committed similar violations in past
years. Southwest Airlines Co was fined $1.6 million in
2015 for breaking the tarmac-delay rule, and US Airways, now
part of American Airlines Group Inc, received a $1.2
million fine in 2013 for offering inadequate wheelchair
assistance at two airports.
United has agreed to apply $375,000 of its fine toward plane
parking systems that could help reduce taxi times during winter
storms, the U.S. agency said.
It also will apply $500,000 of the fine toward expanding its
mobile application to let customers make disability-related
requests, the regulator said.
"We expect this to greatly improve our ability to have
wheelchairs where they need to be, when they need to be there,
so that our customers can get on their way home or to their next
destination with ease," Jon Roitman, senior vice president of
airport operations at United, said in an online posting on
Thursday.
