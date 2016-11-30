United to review $12.5 bln Airbus jet order

Nov 30 United Continental Holdings Inc said it was reviewing whether to alter an order of about $12.5 billion at list prices for Airbus Group SE's largest twin-engine jets, the A350-1000s, for smaller long-haul models.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that United, the No. 3 U.S. airline, may swap some orders of the Airbus A350-1000s for other wide-body jets such as the A350-900, which can fly longer routes, or the smaller A330. (bloom.bg/2fRL8mD)

The airline is also considering converting some order of Boeing Co's 737 jets to 737 MAX 10X, a longer version of the airplanemaker's next-generation 737 MAX model, according to the Bloomberg report, which cited Chief Financial Officer Andrew Levy.

Earlier this month, United said it would convert orders for 61 Boeing 737-700 planes due to be delivered in the next two years into the newer 737 MAX model, but that it was still deciding on which size MAX planes to order.

A United spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that the company had started a review of the orders, as an example of changes the airline's new CFO, Levy, was considering since joining in August. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York)