United Airlines likely will use cash for stock buybacks, fuel hedging - CFO

April 23 United Continental Holdings Inc likely will use some of its free cash to finish a $1 billion share buyback program this year and add jet fuel hedge positions for 2016, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said Thursday during a call with investors.

Rainey also said it's "reasonable" that the Chicago-based airline, which has $7 billion in unrestricted liquidity, will explore approving a dividend or additional share buybacks after finishing the current repurchase program. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

