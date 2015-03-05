RPT-United Airlines may look to hedge fuel two years out

(Repeats March 4 item for additional readers with no changes to
By Jeffrey Dastin
March 4 United Continental Holdings Inc
is looking to lock in its fuel costs with new hedges that could
last as long as two years, but first it would like to see oil
prices stabilize, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said in an
interview.
U.S. airlines such as United have been burned after hedging
against rising oil prices only to see prices fall, resulting in
hundreds of millions of dollars owed to counterparties on the
winning side of the bets.
The recent oil glut, which pushed down global prices some 60
percent from a peak of about $115 per barrel in June, has
prompted airlines including United to pay premiums to close out
losing hedges. United said it still expects $701
million in hedge losses this year.
But with prices shooting up about $10 to around $60 per
barrel beginning in late January, Rainey said United is looking
to place new hedges in case prices soar again.
"Sixty dollars is an attractive price. It's just that you
really can't place a hedge outside of this period for $60,"
Rainey said in an interview on Monday, noting that the price of
oil in the longer term is now higher than the price for the
near-term and that options have gone up in price.
"Seventy dollars is an attractive price too, but we want to
be fairly prudent with how we spend our money on hedging. ... We
really want to see the market settle a little bit," he said.
"Fuel's got to go up $20 from where it is today to make
money on that hedge," he said, referring to a $10 option. "So
it's not that attractive."
Fuel typically represents a third of airlines' total
operating costs. Overall, the plunge in oil prices has benefited
airlines. Rainey said that every $1 drop in the price per barrel
lowers the carrier's operating expenses by about $93 million,
excluding the impact of hedge losses.
While companies often cover just several months of their
fuel consumption with hedges at a given time, Rainey said United
could benefit from a position that lasts longer.
"We would look out as far as probably two years," he said.
However, he cautioned that some analysts say oil prices
could drop further.
"I'm not one to ... guess and try to pick the bottom of the
market, but there were people that told me to hedge at $95 and
at $85 and at $75," Rainey said. "More than anything, I'm
looking for some stability."
