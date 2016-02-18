United Airlines receives U.S. Justice Dept inquiry about mail

Feb 18 The U.S. Justice Department has asked United Continental Holdings Inc for documents and oral testimony related to its contract to carry mail for the U.S. Postal Service, the airline said Thursday in its annual regulatory filing.

The U.S. agency's investigation regarded "delivery scan and other data purportedly required for payment for the carriage of mail," the filing said. United, which received the formal inquiry on Oct. 13, said it is responding to the Justice Department but cannot predict what action, if any, the regulator might take as a result of the investigation. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)