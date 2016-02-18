United Airlines receives U.S. Justice Dept inquiry about mail

Feb 18 The U.S. Justice Department has asked
United Continental Holdings Inc for documents and oral
testimony related to its contract to carry mail for the U.S.
Postal Service, the airline said Thursday in its annual
regulatory filing.
The U.S. agency's investigation regarded "delivery scan and
other data purportedly required for payment for the carriage of
mail," the filing said. United, which received the formal
inquiry on Oct. 13, said it is responding to the Justice
Department but cannot predict what action, if any, the regulator
might take as a result of the investigation.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)