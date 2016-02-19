UPDATE 2-United Airlines receives U.S. Justice Dept civil inquiry about mail

(Adds airlines did not respond to request for comment,
Feb 18 The U.S. Justice Department has asked
United Continental Holdings Inc for documents and oral
testimony related to its contract to carry mail for the U.S.
Postal Service, the airline said in its annual regulatory filing
on Thursday.
The U.S. agency's investigation regarded "delivery scan and
other data purportedly required for payment for the carriage of
mail," the filing said. United, which received the civil inquiry
last Oct. 13, said it is responding to the Justice Department
(DOJ) but cannot predict what action, if any, the regulator
might take as a result of the investigation.
United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy added in a statement that
the civil demand addressed international mail scanning
requirements of its U.S. Postal Service contracts.
"We believe the DOJ inquiry is industry-wide," McCarthy
said. "We will continue to work with DOJ on its requests for
information, and we are reviewing our mail scanning practices to
ensure compliance."
American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc
, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Separately, United said in the filing that it is cooperating
in a previously undisclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, which is related to another government
probe surrounding the airline and the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey.
United's Chief Executive Jeff Smisek resigned in September
in connection with an investigation that has addressed whether
the company added flights to Columbia, South Carolina to curry
favor with then-Port Authority Chairman David Samson, who had a
home there.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis, Alan Crosby and Bernard Orr)