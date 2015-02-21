United Airlines probes relationship with former Port Authority head

Feb 20 United Airlines has opened an internal investigation into its relationship with the former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, following a government probe, according to its annual filing on Friday.

Media reports have said the government is probing whether United added direct flights from its Newark hub to an airport near a home of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman David Samson in Columbia, South Carolina to curry favor with the official.

According to reports, it then discontinued the route after Samson resigned in the spring of 2014 following news of a federal probe into a potential conflict of interest between his role as chairman and his private law firm.

United said in its annual filing, "The Company and certain of its executive officers and employees have received federal grand jury subpoenas requesting records and testimony related to certain individuals formerly associated with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and related operations of the Company."

United is cooperating with the government's investigation, it added.

The Port Authority, which said Thursday that it is working with law enforcement on the issue, had been under intense scrutiny from the so-called Bridgegate scandal that revealed that aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were behind a massive traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

