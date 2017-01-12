CORRECTED-United Airlines to cut some management positions

(Corrects attribution in paragraphs 2-3 to spokeswoman from
memo)
Jan 12 United Continental Holdings Inc
expects to cut some management employees as a part of its larger
restructuring program.
"While we don't have an exact figure now, a small number of
our management team will be affected by reductions," said
spokeswoman Megan McCarthy in a statement.
However, frontline employees, which include pilots, flight
attendants, customer-service and gate agents, would not be
affected by the impending changes, she said.
The No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic is increasing
efforts to match margins of No.2 Delta Air Lines Inc.
United said in October cheap airfares and higher wages from
new contracts would squeeze its results in the fall, making it
difficult to be as profitable as competitors.
Bloomberg earlier reported the staffing cuts.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)