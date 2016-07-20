United Airlines reviewing hubs, management structure - CEO

July 20 United Continental Holdings Inc is reviewing its management structure and how it routes flights through different hubs in an effort to overhaul its business, Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in an employee letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The review is part of an ongoing attempt by United and its reshuffled board to cancel fewer flights, win customers and narrow a profit margin gap with rival Delta Air Lines Inc . United is looking at how to cut costs and operate more efficiently, Munoz said in the letter. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)