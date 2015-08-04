United Airlines CFO Rainey moves to same position at PayPal

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Financial Officer John Rainey has left the fourth-biggest passenger air carrier in the United States to take up the same role at PayPal Holdings Inc, the companies said Tuesday.
The move follows a three-year stint as United's CFO, during which the airline paid down its highest-interest debt and more than tripled profit to $1.19 billion last quarter, compared with the same period in 2012.
United named Treasurer Gerry Laderman as its acting chief financial officer and said it will consider internal and external candidates before naming a permanent replacement.
Rainey succeeds Patrick Dupuis at PayPal, who will remain at the digital payments company in the new role of senior vice president of simplicity, quality and productivity.
"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join PayPal," Rainey said in a news release. "PayPal is leading the transformation of money and the digitization of payments."
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.