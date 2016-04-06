UPDATE 2-United drops plan to acquire Delta's Newark landing slots

(Adds Justice Department, airline and analyst comment,
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday that it dropped a lawsuit against
United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
after they abandoned a deal over landing slots in the
New York area, which the department had warned threatened
consumers.
United scrapped its plan to lease 24 takeoff and landing
slots at Newark Liberty International Airport from Delta because
of a recent decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) to ease limits on the airport's usage, according to a
court filing.
The Justice Department had said the deal would have raised
United's share of slots at Newark to 75 percent from 73 percent,
leading to higher prices and fewer choices for travelers in New
York, New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.
"The FAA's action opens up Newark to more robust competition
and achieves the very outcome we sought in litigation:
protecting consumers from United's plan to enlarge its monopoly
at Newark," Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer said in a press
release.
In 2008, the FAA limited Newark to 81 takeoffs or arrivals
per hour in order to stop congestion and a spillover effect from
nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). It said last
week that it was lifting these controls, effective Oct. 30,
because more flights from Newark were departing on time.
United took a different point of view.
In a statement on Wednesday, United said its deal with Delta
was in the public interest and added, "We fear that the already
strained New York air space will be further exacerbated" by the
FAA's decision.
Delta said its separate deal to lease slots from United at
JFK remained in place.
On Tuesday, United's legal counsel told the Justice
Department that the FAA's action "prevents the parties from
meeting various contractual requirements. As a result, the
transaction ... is no longer viable," according to the court
filing.
Aviation industry consultant Robert Mann said the slots no
longer had the financial value the airlines assigned them now
that slot controls would be lifted.
He added that United would have to vie for space for its
flights during peak times nonetheless.
"If there really is a demand for new activity at Newark, it
will far outstrip the 7 or 8 percent reduction (in operations
there) that has happened since 2008," he said.
