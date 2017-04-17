United CEO again apologizes for dragging incident in earnings release

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday released first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations on several key measures, in the wake of last week's public relations meltdown.
"In the first quarter of 2017, our financial and operational performance gives us a lot of confidence about the foundation we are building," Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement.
"It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers. The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results