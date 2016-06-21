UPDATE 3-United expects $3.1 billion a year from no-frills airfare, fewer delays

(Adds CEO and analyst comments, background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 21 United Continental Holdings Inc
will generate billions of dollars from no-frills fares, fewer
delayed flights, cost cuts and other efforts, the airline said
on Tuesday.
The announcement, which sent United shares up nearly 3
percent, detailed some plans to catch up to larger rival Delta
Air Lines Inc.
United said it expected an extra $3.1 billion in operating
income per year by 2018 from the programs, although rising
wages, fuel and airport costs would partly offset that.
The company also said passenger unit revenue would fall 6.5
percent to 7.5 percent in the second quarter from a year
earlier, compared with earlier expectations for a drop of as
much as 8.5 percent, as sales to Latin America, Europe and the
Middle East have been higher than expected.
The estimate of the operating income gain marks a new push
by United for transparency with investors, who have sought
details on how it intends to match Delta in on-time arrivals,
satisfaction scores and profit margins. The plans themselves are
not new.
"Acknowledging where we went wrong is an important step in
our recovery," Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said on a
conference call. United has higher costs than peers, "some of
which is structural and much of which is under our control."
Lower U.S. capacity on United has meant a smaller choice of
flight times for corporate travelers, which has pushed them
away, Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton said.
United has begun to win customers back with fewer delays
this year, Munoz said. Increasing aircraft use and having to
place fewer customers on other carriers' flights when theirs are
canceled will create a $300 million annual benefit, the company
said.
Munoz said United in coming months would refine its
strategy, such as how often it flies from Houston, where oil
industry clients are spending less on travel.
He intends for United to innovate rather than follow rivals,
but a nearly five-month medical leave and board battle afforded
him little time to plan since he became CEO in September.
The company expects $1.5 billion of the benefit to come from
ongoing airfare plans, including about $150 million from cheaper
ticket offerings that may disallow advance seat assignments.
This follows Delta's similar move to compete against discount
rival Spirit Airlines Inc.
In a research note, JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said
targets for the airfare efforts were achievable, but others
might prove difficult to track.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)