United Air forecasts smaller unit revenue decline due to strong bookings

NEW YORK Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc predicts a smaller-than-expected unit revenue decline in the fourth quarter, the company reported on Thursday, due to strong bookings in the second half of the quarter.

Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats United flies and how far it flies them, is now expected to decline 3 percent to 4 percent compared with prior expectations of a 4 percent to 6 percent drop at the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic. (Reporting by Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alan Crosby)

