United Air forecasts smaller unit revenue decline due to strong bookings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc predicts a smaller-than-expected unit revenue decline in the fourth quarter, the company reported on Thursday, due to strong bookings in the second half of the quarter.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats United flies and how far it flies them, is now expected to decline 3 percent to 4 percent compared with prior expectations of a 4 percent to 6 percent drop at the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic. (Reporting by Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.