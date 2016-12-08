UPDATE 1-United Air forecasts higher Q4 profit margin due to strong bookings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
(Adds profit margin, cost, company shares, background)
By Alana Wise
Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc forecasts a higher profit margin in the fourth quarter, as bookings strengthened and expenses related to employment benefits were lower than expected, the company said on Thursday.
United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it now expects its pretax margin to be between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, a jump from its earlier prediction of 5 percent to 7 percent for the period.
Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading.
The carrier announced a smaller-than-expected passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats United flies and how far it flies them. It is now projected to decline 3 percent to 4 percent compared with prior expectations of a 4 percent to 6 percent drop.
The improved forecast comes on the heels of a newly ratified contract with the carrier's mechanics. United said it expects the deal to increase fourth-quarter unit costs, excluding fuel and other expenses, by 0.5 percentage points.
However, United said lower benefits expenses would limit unit costs to growing between 4 percent and 4.5 percent in the quarter from a year ago. (Reporting by Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alan Crosby, Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.