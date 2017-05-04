版本:
Chicago aviation chief apologies for United passenger removal

WASHINGTON May 4 Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans apologized Thursday for city employees' forced removal of a United Airlines passenger that prompted international condemnation.

Evans told a U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee Thursday in written testimony that the April 9 removal of Dr. David Dao was "deeply saddening and personally offensive." The department has suspended four in the incident and said neither the Chicago Police Department nor airport security officers will go on aircraft to deal with customer service matters including overbooking situations. United has said it will no longer call security to remove onboard passengers for overbooking issues.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alana Wise; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
