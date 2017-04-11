UPDATE 5-United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane; officer put on leave

(Adds Chinese social media reaction)
By Alana Wise
NEW YORK, April 10 United Airlines
sparked outrage on Monday for the treatment of a passenger who
was physically dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked,
and one of the security officers involved in the incident was
placed on leave pending an investigation.
Videos posted online by other passengers showed a man
screaming as officers yanked him from his seat on United Flight
3411 before it departed from Chicago O'Hare International
Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.
The man, who appeared to be Asian, was seen being dragged
down the aisle on his back by his hands, body limp, bleeding
from the mouth, glasses askew and shirt pulled up above his
navel. The videos sparked outrage on social media, the second
time in less than a month that United was criticized for its
treatment of passengers.
In a letter circulated to employees and seen by Reuters,
United Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz did not apologize for
the way the passenger was handled, writing that the passenger
had "defied" security officers.
Munoz said there are lessons the company can learn from this
situation, though he impressed that he "emphatically" stands
behind his employees.
"We sought volunteers and then followed our involuntary
denial of boarding process (including offering up to $1,000 in
compensation)," Munoz wrote. "When we approached one of these
passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied
boarding, he raised his voice and refused to comply with crew
member instructions."
The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that
one of the officers did not follow protocol and added that he
had been placed on leave pending a review for actions not
condoned by the department.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said it was
reviewing whether United complied with overbook rules that
require airlines to set guidelines on how passengers are denied
boarding if they do not volunteer to give up their seats.
"While it is legal for airlines to involuntarily bump
passengers from an oversold flight when there are not enough
volunteers, it is the airline's responsibility to determine its
own fair boarding priorities," a DOT spokesperson said in a
statement.
'JUST KILL ME'
The incident was one of the top-trending topics on Twitter
as users took to the website to express their anger toward the
airline.
Video of the incident posted to Twitter account
@Tyler_Bridges shows three security officers huddling over the
seated passenger before dragging him to the floor.
Bridges said the man told United staff that he was a doctor
and had to return home to his patients.
The airline said it had asked for volunteers to leave
because additional flight crew needed to get to
Louisville.
Many social media users criticized United for how it handled
the situation.
"Apologize for saying you 'had to' do this. There were other
options and you know it," user @TessaDare wrote in a series of
posts retweeted thousands of times. "Apologize for creating and
allowing a corporate culture that says it's okay to treat
passengers with such disregard and disdain."
In Bridges' video, a woman asks: "Can't they rent a car for
the pilots and have them drive?" Two uniformed men then reach
into the man's seat and snatch him from his chair.
Fellow passenger Jayse D. Anspach, who goes by @JayseDavid
on Twitter, wrote: "No one volunteered (to leave), so @United
decided to choose for us. They chose an Asian doctor and his
wife."
"It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and
quiet," Anspach wrote, "and they dragged him out of the plane
like a rag doll."
Another video shows the distressed man, still disheveled
from the wrangle, returned to the cabin, clinging onto a curtain
at the back of the plane and repeating: "Just kill me. Kill me,"
and "I have to go home," as blood streaked down his mouth.
Much of the online uproar surrounded the appropriateness of
removing a paying customer in order to accommodate airline
staff.
"They bloodied a senior citizen & dragged him off the plane
so THEIR OWN STAFF could take his seat," one Twitter user wrote.
Other social media users questioned whether the man would
have been removed as forcefully had he not been Asian.
Outrage also erupted on Chinese social media, with the topic
attracting more than 130 million views on its Weibo platform by
Tuesday afternoon.
Many users focused on comments from a fellow passenger
reported in the Washington Post, who said the man dragged off
the plane said he was "being selected because I'm Chinese".
Typical comments also included calls to boycott United,
including from high-profile users like comedian Joe Wong, and
Liu Qiangdong, founder of e-commerce giant JD.com.
"This makes me recall the nightmare experiences I had the
three times I flew with United Airlines," Liu told his more than
3 million followers.
"United's service is definitely the worst in the world!"
Late last month, two teenage girls dressed in leggings were
denied boarding on a United flight from Denver to Minneapolis
because their form-fitting pants did not conform to the dress
code for employees or family members using free passes.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Additional reporting by Angela Moon
and Gina Cherelus in New York, Timothy McLaughlin in Chicago,
David Shepardson in Washington and Philip Wen in Beijing;
Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)