United faces pressure to settle quickly with passenger - lawyers

| April 13
April 13 The passenger dragged from a United
Airlines plane in Chicago is in a strong position as he prepares
to launch a legal action, lawyers who represent airlines and
passengers said, in part because of the wide public outrage over
how the airline acted.
Lawyers for the passenger, David Dao, have scheduled a news
conference in Chicago for 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) on Thursday at
which they were expected to give more details of the case.
The lawyers filed an emergency request with an Illinois
state court on Wednesday to require United Continental Holdings
Inc and the City of Chicago to preserve video recordings
and other evidence related to Sunday's incident, a likely
precursor to a lawsuit.
Dao, a doctor, was hospitalized after Chicago aviation
police dragged him from the plane as the airline sought to make
space on a flight from the city's O'Hare International Airport
to Louisville, Kentucky.
Video of the incident taken by other passengers and showing
Dao being dragged up the plane aisle and with a bloodied mouth
circulated rapidly, causing public outrage that was not calmed
by the airline's initial response to the case.
“United is looking at a legal claim, but they’re also
looking at a huge public relations and business problem,” said
Justin Green, a partner at the law firm Kreindler & Kreindler in
New York who represents airline passengers.
“I think United, if they’re smart, will quickly and quietly
settle the case.”
United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz is under pressure to
contain a torrent of bad publicity and calls for boycotts
against United, including in China, where people have been
angered because Dao was an Asian passenger. United shares have
lost about 1 percent of their value since Monday.
Paul Callan, a civil and criminal trial lawyer in New York,
said Dao has at least two potential claims against the airline:
a personal injury claim for assault and battery, which could
also target the police; and a contract claim.
Callan said he had reviewed United’s so-called contract of
carriage, the fine print that passengers agree to when they buy
tickets. He said that while the contract allows United to deny
passengers boarding, it says nothing about removing a passenger
from a plane unless the passenger is disruptive.
Deepak Gupta of the law firm Gupta Wessler in Washington who
works on consumer issues, noted that there were potential legal
roadblocks to a lawsuit.
However, Gupta said, “I think the serious public relations
risk to United will give them an incentive to provide a generous
settlement.”
Munoz has sought in the last two days to make amends. In a
statement on Tuesday he said he "deeply" apologized and was
disturbed by what had happened.
On Wednesday, Munoz apologized to Dao, his family and United
customers in an ABC News interview, saying the company would no
longer use law enforcement officers to remove passengers from
overbooked flights.
Kenneth Quinn, a partner at the law firm Pillsbury Winthrop
Shaw Pittman in Washington who represents airlines, disputed
that Dao had a case.
Quinn said that under the passenger contract, removing Dao
from the plane while it was still at the gate was no different
from denying him boarding. And once Dao refused to leave, Quinn
said, the airline had a reason to use force.
But Quinn said that even without a strong case, Dao would
probably walk away with a hefty settlement.
“I think United is likely to be found on legally solid
ground, but has already lost in the court of public opinion, and
will pay dearly for it,” Quinn said.
Chicago's Aviation Department said on Wednesday that two
more officers had been placed on leave in connection with the
incident. One officer was placed on leave on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Joseph White and
Frances Kerry)