UPDATE 10-United passenger dragged from plane has concussion, broken nose -lawyer

By Timothy Mclaughlin and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines
passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that
sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public
relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and
will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.
"For a long time airlines, United in particular, have
bullied us," Thomas Demetrio told a news conference in Chicago,
outlining the potential causes of action they may pursue against
United and the city of Chicago.
"Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably."
David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was
hospitalized after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the
plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the
city's O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.
Demetrio said the law stated that passengers could not be
ejected from planes with unreasonable force. Chicago runs the
airport and the city's department of aviation employs the three
officers who dragged Dao off the plane.
Dao, who was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday
night, suffered a significant concussion, a broken nose and lost
two front teeth in the incident, and he will need to undergo
reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said.
Video of Sunday's incident taken by other passengers and
showing Dao being dragged up the plane aisle and with a bloodied
mouth circulated rapidly, causing public outrage that was not
calmed by the airline's initial response.
Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, told the news conference
that the family was "horrified, shocked and sickened" by what
happened to her father. One of Dao's five children, Pepper, 33,
called him a "wonderful father" and "loving grandfather" who had
been returning from vacation in California.
"What happened to my dad should have never happened to any
human being," she said.
Demetrio said Dao had told him that being dragged down the
plane aisle was more terrifying than his experience fleeing
Vietnam in 1975.
Demetrio and a second attorney, Stephen Golan, said neither
they nor the family had heard from United yet.
United, in a statement, said Munoz and the company "called
Dr. Dao on numerous occasions to express our heartfelt and
deepest apologies." The company did not say how it would respond
to any litigation, or whether the airline would try to settle.
Dao's lawyers filed an emergency request with an Illinois
state court on Wednesday to require United Continental Holdings
Inc and the City of Chicago to preserve video recordings
and other evidence related to the incident, which would be a
precursor to a lawsuit.
Other attorneys said state courts are typically more
favorable to plaintiffs.
Chicago's law department spokesman Bill McCaffrey declined
to comment in an email, citing the pending litigation.
At a later city council aviation committee meeting, Chicago
Department of Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans said the
department was investigating the incident and reviewing its
training. Chicago Alderman Michael Zalewski, head of the
committee, called the incident a nightmare that should have been
avoidable.
United officials at the meeting apologized again and said
they were reviewing all related company policies and would
complete that process by April 30.
United Vice President John Slater said he was not at liberty
to say who called the aviation police, but ruled out the plane's
captain. United has no set policy for physically forcing
passengers to deboard, he added.
"Chicago employees should not be doing the dirty work for
the friendly skies airline," Chicago Alderman Edward Burke said
at the meeting, adding Dao's civil rights had been violated.
Evans and United officials said they could not discuss the
incident in detail, citing the pending litigation. However,
Chicago Department of Aviation policy calls for its officers to
not board planes to handle customer service issues, Deputy
Commissioner of Security Jeff Redding said.
Several aldermen voiced frustration that Chicago's airport
security force was deployed to handle a United problem, making
the city a possible litigation target.
United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz is under pressure to
contain a torrent of bad publicity and calls to boycott United,
including from China, where people have been angered because Dao
was an Asian-American passenger.
United shares have lost about 1 percent of their value since
Monday. The stock closed down 1.2 percent on Thursday.
Munoz has sought in the last two days to make amends. In a
statement on Tuesday he said he "deeply" apologized and was
disturbed by what had happened. On Wednesday, he apologized to
Dao, his family and United customers in an ABC News interview,
saying the company would no longer use law enforcement officers
to remove passengers from overbooked flights.
Demetrio called the apology "staged" and a response to the
airline executive's earlier comments, which were heavily
criticized by many.
In a letter to employees on Monday, Munoz did not apologize
to Dao and defended the airline's actions, saying Dao had been
"disruptive and belligerent."
Dao was offered $800 for his seat by United but did not want
to take it, Demetrio said. Munoz previously said the airline
offered up to $1,000.
Dao's wife was told to leave the plane after he was dragged
off, Golan said.
AIRPORT POLICE
The city of Chicago, which Demetrio said had also not
contacted the attorneys and family, is also potentially involved
in any lawsuit because of the officers' involvement.
Chicago's Aviation Department said on Wednesday that two
more officers had been placed on paid leave in connection with
the incident. One officer was placed on paid leave on Tuesday.
Given the wide public outrage, Dao is in a strong position
as he prepares to launch a legal action, lawyers who represent
airlines and passengers said.
"United, if they're smart, will quickly and quietly settle
the case," said Justin Green, a partner at the law firm
Kreindler & Kreindler in New York who represents airline
passengers.
