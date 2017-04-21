版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:39 BJT

United CEO Munoz will not chair board in 2018 following passenger removal

NEW YORK, April 21 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not chair the company's board in 2018, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday, following a high-profile incident in which an elderly passenger was dragged from a flight.

In a reversal of Munoz's earlier employment agreement, he has opted to leave "future determinations related to the Chairman position to the discretion of the Board," the filing said. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐