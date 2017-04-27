United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

April 27 United Airlines has a reached a
settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was
dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident
that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the
passenger said on Thursday.
Dr. David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was
hospitalized after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the
plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the
city's O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)