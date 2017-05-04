UPDATE 3-Airlines 'self-inflicted' woes under glare at U.S. Senate hearing

(Adds comments from Senators Blount, Blumenthal, Nelson,
background)
By David Shepardson and Alana Wise
WASHINGTON May 4 Chicago Aviation Commissioner
Ginger Evans on Thursday apologized for the behavior of
employees who forcibly removed a United Airlines passenger at a
U.S. Senate hearing on the industry's customer service failures.
Evans told a U.S. Senate commerce subcommittee that the
April 9 removal of Dr. David Dao was "deeply saddening and
personally offensive."
The department suspended four employees in the incident and
said neither the Chicago Police Department nor airport security
officers will go on aircraft to deal with customer service
matters including overbooking.
The harsh criticism of United extended to the entire
airline industry as senators criticized airline fees, customer
service flaps and the lack of competition in the heavily
consolidated sector.
"Here we are, with an industry facing self-inflicted PR
problems, sitting before us asking for our forgiveness and to
allow them to fix their own problems," Democratic Senator Bill
Nelson of Florida said at the hearing of the Subcommittee on
Aviation Operation, Safety, and Security.
Since Dao was dragged off United Flight 3411 to make room
for airline employees, lawmakers have threatened to increase
oversight on the largely deregulated industry.
United again sought to stop congressional legislation, with
its president, Scott Kirby, testifying on Thursday - apologizing
again to Dao and his family and promising the airline will
improve conditions for customers.
United has said it will no longer call security to remove
non-threatening passengers from planes and will offer up to
$10,000 for volunteers to forfeit their seats on overbooked
flights.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, the subcommittee
chairman, said the panel was trying to determine how much leeway
to give to airlines to make changes on their own, versus "what
needs to be taken care of in federal law itself."
Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and
Edward Markey of Massachusetts said they planned to introduce a
new passenger bill of rights that would place limits on
airlines' ability to impose "ridiculous" fees for baggage,
ticket changes and cancellations.
Beyond the April 9 incident, the airline industry was
repeatedly censured by senators for customer service failures,
including cutting leg room by cramming additional seats onto
jets.
American Airlines's new Boeing jets will add
seats, cutting two inches of leg room from some economy seats,
it has said. The airline did not send a representative to the
hearing on Thursday.
