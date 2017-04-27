CORRECTED-United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

(Repeats to remove Yangon dateline)
April 27 United Airlines has a reached a
settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was
dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident
that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the
passenger said on Thursday.
Dr. David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was
hospitalized after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the
plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the
city's O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.
United has taken "full responsibility for what happened on
Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the
City of Chicago," Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for Dao, said in
a statement announcing the settlement.
"We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have
reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that
occurred aboard flight 3411," United said in a separate
statement.
"We look forward to implementing the improvements we have
announced, which will put our customers at the center of
everything we do."
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Additional
reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Richard
Chang)