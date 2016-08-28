Two United Airlines pilots held on alcohol charge in Scotland

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Aug 28 Two United Airlines pilots were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol in Scotland on Saturday as they were about to fly to the United States, police and the airline said.
Police Scotland said the two men, aged 35 and 45 years, were detained under a section of the Railways and Transport Safety Act which covers carrying out pilot function or activity whilst exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol.
The men are expected to appear in court in Paisley, near Glasgow, on Monday.
The flight from Glasgow to Newark Airport, New Jersey, carrying 141 passengers, eventually took off nearly 10 hours late on Saturday evening with a new crew, the airline said.
United said two pilots had been removed from service and their flying duties.
"We're collaborating with the authorities and will conduct our own investigation," said spokeswoman Erin Benson.
"The safety of our customers is our highest priority."
The pilots were arrested in the cockpit shortly before the 0800 GMT flight to the New Jersey airport was due to depart, the BBC reported.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
