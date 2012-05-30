United Airlines pilots file race bias suit

May 29 Two dozen black pilots alleged in a
lawsuit on Tuesday that United Continental Holdings, the
parent of United Airlines, passed them over for management
promotions because of race.
The world's biggest carrier denied the allegations and said
it would fight them in court.
The veteran aviators alleged a long history of
discriminatory behavior across multiple U.S. states. Their suit
was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District
of California in San Francisco.
"The struggle for inclusion at United Airlines is a
long-standing issue that many have tried to address over a long
period of time," Captain Leon Miller, a plaintiff, said in a
statement.
Most of those involved in the suit worked for pre-merger
United. The complaint specifically addresses promotion issues
dating to 2009.
Additionally, nearly half of the plaintiffs were part of a
2010 federal equal employment racial discrimination case against
United, and are claiming the carrier has punished them by
withholding promotions and special assignments.
United said in a statement that it does not tolerate
harassment or discrimination.
"We believe this lawsuit is without merit and will
vigorously defend ourselves," the airline said.