Leaders of UAL pilots' union call for strike vote

May 17 Pilot union leaders at United Continental Holdings, the parent of United Airlines, called on Thursday for members to hold a vote on whether to strike over stalled contract talks.

The Air Line Pilots Association, representing pilots who flew for old United and Continental Airlines before the two merged in 2010, said it had not set a date for any vote.

