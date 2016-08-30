UPDATE 2-United Airlines hires No. 2 at American to be its president

(Adds details on Kirby's severance and appointment, analyst
comment, shares, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Aug 29 United Continental Holdings Inc
has hired the No. 2 executive at rival American Airlines Group
Inc, Scott Kirby, to be its president, the companies
said on Monday.
The move, effective immediately, is the latest attempt by
United's reshuffled board and new Chief Executive Officer Oscar
Munoz to shape a new strategy and boost the airline's stock
price. United has lagged other U.S. carriers in on-time arrivals
and profit margins, though its results have recently improved.
United's shares rose more than 1 percent in after-market
trading. American's fell nearly 2 percent.
In a letter to employees, Munoz called Kirby's hiring the
"culmination" of his forming a new leadership team.
"This move will allow me to sharpen my own focus as CEO on
the core mission of driving United's overall strategy, business
innovation and financial performance," he said.
Industry experts welcomed United's move.
"United has lacked intellectual rigor," said consultant
Robert Mann. "Scott going over there will absolutely shake up
the place."
Travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt said United "got
themselves a star player."
Earlier this month, United appointed a new chief financial
officer and new chief commercial officer, each with airline
industry expertise. The company came under pressure from
activist investors in the spring to name airline veterans to its
board who could guide Munoz, a former railroad executive who
took the helm of United in September 2015.
At American, Chief Operating Officer Robert Isom will
replace Kirby as president, the airline said in a news release.
The management change stemmed from succession planning and
the conclusion that "it would not be able to retain its existing
executive team in their current roles," after "conversations
regarding career expectations," the airline said.
A filing by American showed the airline agreed to pay Kirby
a cash severance of $3.85 million and to accelerate the vesting
of his stock.
The timeline that led to Kirby's move was not immediately
clear.
A United spokeswoman said the appointment followed several
conversations between Kirby and Munoz, 57.
Industry watchers said a chance to become CEO of United may
have attracted Kirby, 49, to the role. At American, board
director John Cahill said in a statement on Monday he looked
forward to the "leadership for many years to come" of CEO Doug
Parker, 54.
Reporting to Kirby at United will be Chief Commercial
Officer Julia Haywood and Chief Operations Officer Greg Hart.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Supantha Mukherjee
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Tom Brown and Bill
Rigby)