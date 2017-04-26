Giant rabbit dies on United Airlines flight to United States

LONDON, April 26 A 3-foot giant rabbit has died
on a United Airlines flight from London, prompting a review at
the Chicago-based airline which faced a global backlash this
month over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his
seat.
The 10-month old rabbit named Simon, who was tipped to
become one of the world's largest rabbits, was travelling to
O'Hare in Chicago from Britain after a celebrity owner purchased
him.
He was healthy before the flight, according to the rabbit's
breeder.
"Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight
and was fit as a fiddle," breeder Annette Edwards told The Sun
newspaper. "Something very strange has happened and I want to
know what."
The Continental Giant breed rabbit died in the cargo section
of a Boeing 767 after leaving Heathrow, she said.
"I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like
this has happened before," Edwards, a former Playboy model, was
quoted as saying. "The client who bought Simon is very famous.
He’s upset."
United said it was saddened by the news of Simon's death.
"We were saddened to hear this news," said United spokesman
Kevin Johnston in an emailed response. "We have been in contact
with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing
this matter."
"The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel
with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our
PetSafe team," the United spokesman said.
Earlier this month, a United passenger, Dr. David Dao, was
dragged from his seat off a parked plane at O'Hare International
Airport bound for Louisville, Kentucky, to make room for crew
members.
Video recorded by other passengers showed Dao, a 69-year-old
doctor, being dragged down the aisle with blood on his face
after refusing to give up his seat on a flight from Chicago to
Louisville, Kentucky on April 9.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)