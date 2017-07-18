FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时内
United Airlines reduces denied boardings after passenger dragging
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
深度分析
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
国际财经
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点42分 / 1 小时内

United Airlines reduces denied boardings after passenger dragging

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a 79 percent year-over-year decrease in involuntary denied boardings in May and an 88 percent decrease in the month of June.

This came after the airline implemented measures to improve customer service following the physical removal of a paying United passenger in April.

United also posted earnings of $2.75 per share, compared with analysts' consensus estimate $2.67. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below