United Airlines 4th-qtr profit falls short of expectations

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday that its profit was $28 million last quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates.
The Chicago-based airline earned $461 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, excluding $433 million in special costs largely from settling losing fuel hedges and from a voluntary buyout for flight attendants. Analysts estimated, on average, the airline would earn $1.22 per diluted share, excluding certain special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.