United Air sees further decline in unit revenues; profit misses view

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects a steep decline in unit revenue to continue into the fourth quarter as the strong U.S. dollar dents foreign sales, and reported quarterly earnings that came in below analysts' expectations.
The parent of United Airlines earned $4.8 billion in the third quarter, including a one-time gain of $3.2 billion related to the reversal of a tax allowance. Adjusted profit was $1.7 billion, or $4.53 per diluted share. On that basis, the average analyst estimate was $1.59 billion and $4.55 per share, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The airline forecast that passenger unit revenue, a measure of sales relative to the total mileage of the seats it flies, will fall between 4 percent and 6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier and in line with declines during the prior two quarters. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.