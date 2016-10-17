United Air tops profit estimates, expects unit revenue drop

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday reported a third-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates and forecast that a closely watched revenue measure would continue to drop in the fourth quarter.
The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic earned $965 million in the third quarter, the company said. Excluding one-time charges, profit fell 41 percent to $997 million, or $3.11 per share, partly due to higher wages for flight attendants. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $3.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
United said it expected passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats the airline flies and how far it flies them, to decline between 4 percent and 6 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.