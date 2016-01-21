United Continental quarterly profit misses expectations

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 20 United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that was below analysts' expectations.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, earned $823 million in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items, it doubled profit to $934 million, or $2.54 per diluted share. Analysts, on average, expected United to earn about $959 million excluding special items, or $2.58 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)