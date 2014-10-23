United Continental's profit surges as costs fall

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 United Continental Holdings Inc's quarterly profit surged about 144 percent, helped by lower fuel and maintenance costs.
The airline's total operating costs fell 3.6 percent to $9.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income rose to $924 million, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter from $379 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 3.3 percent to $10.56 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned