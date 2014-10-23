United Continental's profit surges as costs fall

Oct 23 United Continental Holdings Inc's quarterly profit surged about 144 percent, helped by lower fuel and maintenance costs.

The airline's total operating costs fell 3.6 percent to $9.37 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income rose to $924 million, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter from $379 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 3.3 percent to $10.56 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)