United Air passenger says scorpion bit him on flight from Texas

NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself
on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained
that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping
off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the
world's largest carriers.
A man on board a United flight from Houston to Calgary,
Alberta on Sunday, said a scorpion dropped on his head from an
overhead storage bin and stung him under his fingernail,
according the United and media reports.
"We were on the plane about an hour, having dinner, and then
something fell on my head, so I grabbed it," passenger Richard
Bell told CBS in a Skype interview on its website.
Bell said another passenger who was Mexican told him, "'Hey,
that's a scorpion, they're dangerous,' ... That's when it
stung."
United flight attendants helped the passenger after he was
bitten "by what appeared to be a scorpion," airline spokeswoman
Maddie King said in an email on Friday, adding that a physician
on the ground assured the crew that "it was not a
life-threatening matter."
United is "reaching out to the customer to apologize and
discuss the matter," she said.
The airline spent the week scrambling to contain the fallout
from a video that emerged on social media showing security
officers dragging a bloodied passenger off an overbooked United
Express flight in Chicago on Sunday as other travelers looked on
in horror.
Dr. David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor,
suffered a concussion and broken nose when dragged from the
plane and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.
His lawyers have filed an emergency request with an Illinois
court to require the carrier to preserve video recordings and
other evidence related to the incident.
After the incident triggered international outrage, United
Chief Executive Oscar Munoz apologized to Dao, his family and
its customers, saying the carrier would no longer use law
enforcement officers to remove passengers from overbooked
flights.
