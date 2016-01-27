UPDATE 2-Two United Airlines investors raise stakes to influence company

(Adds analyst comment, paragraphs 4-5)
Jan 26 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday two investment firms raised their stakes in the
airline to engage it on issues ranging from board composition to
capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.
United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity, said
Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its ownership to 3.1
percent, while PAR Investment Partners LP had taken a 2.4
percent stake. The companies have had smaller stakes in United
for months and have already engaged the airline on such issues,
the filings said.
Shares of the airline rose less than 1 percent in extended
trading.
"Both Altimeter and PAR (have tended) to invest more in
travel technology companies," said travel industry analyst Henry
Harteveldt.
Altimeter Chief Executive Brad Gerstner likely wants "to see
United move faster in terms of generating more revenue. I don't
think he's going to push for a breakup of the company or a sale
of assets," Harteveldt added.
United's stock has fallen almost 36 percent in the past year
amid sinking sales abroad and from its Houston hub, and its new
chief executive, Oscar Munoz, is on medical leave after an
October heart attack. Munoz plans to return to the job by the
end of March or sooner.
"We actively engage in dialogue with our shareholders and
welcome their constructive suggestions and feedback," a
spokeswoman for the airline said.
Representatives of the investment firms did not immediately
return requests for comment.
As of Sept. 30, United's largest shareholder was the
Vanguard Group Inc with a nearly 7 percent stake, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Peter Cooney)