United Airlines to serve free snacks in economy class

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 United Airlines on Wednesday said it will offer free snacks on all flights starting February 2016, a departure for an industry that has moved toward charging for extra services.
The move follows customer feedback that Oscar Munoz, chief executive of parent United Continental Holdings Inc, solicited when he took the top job at the second-largest U.S. airline in September. Munoz currently is on medical leave following an October heart attack.
It was not immediately clear what the free food - a caramel-filled waffle on early-morning flights and savory snack mixes later in the day on North American service - would cost United.
Other U.S. carriers such as JetBlue Airways Corp currently offer free snacks on all flights. United now only serves free food on international flights. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.