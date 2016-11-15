UPDATE 2-United to restrict low-fare flyers to one carry-on bag

(Rewrites, adds executive, airline comments, updates shares)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Nov 15 United Continental Holdings Inc
took a leaf out of its low-cost competitors' playbook on Tuesday
by unveiling a new low fare that limits customers to one
carry-on bag that fits under a seat, part of a broader plan to
boost profit over the next four years.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to make
such a move for carry-ons, which it hopes will attract some new
customers and push some of its regular flyers toward higher
fares.
Combined with better flight connections and revamped pricing
algorithms, the airline said at its investor day that it aims to
add $4.8 billion to yearly operating income by 2020, excluding
the effect of rising wages.
The new fare class, known as 'Basic Economy,' risks
frustrating flyers who already feel burdened with airline travel
restrictions and fees, but could push some customers -
especially those with large luggage - toward higher-priced
fares.
The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic will begin
selling the no-frills fares in the first quarter of 2017 for
travel starting in the second quarter. Prices will be comparable
to low fares it now charges for the economy cabin, but with more
restrictions.
United said Basic Economy customers would not be assigned
seats until the day of departure, meaning people on the same
ticket may be split apart.
"Flights do run pretty full today. You're probably going to
get a middle seat," United's President Scott Kirby said in an
interview.
CARRY-ON SCRAMBLE
Survey data indicated travelers and employees do not like
scrambling to stow carry-ons when overhead bin space is limited,
Kirby said. United believes the new fare creates more options
for customers, and should not provoke a backlash.
Charlie Leocha, chairman of consumer advocacy group
Travelers United, took a different view.
"This action clearly shows how airline consolidation is
eliminating choice," he said in an email. A single carrier's
decision now means more customers are impacted.
Those who book Basic Economy on United will be barred from
carrying on bags that can only fit in overhead bins, and they
will not accrue miles toward elite status.
Fare initiatives will account for $1 billion of United's
income target, as more customers pay to check bags or select
higher fares that give them two "free" carry-ons. And airlines
still have ample room to invent fare packages they can sell to
customers, Kirby said.
"It is ridiculous that we will sell a seat for $49 and a
seat next to it for $800, and we treat them exactly the same,
just because they book later in the process. There's no other
industry in the world I can think of that does something like
that," he said.
United shares closed up nearly 5 percent. Part of the rise
may be from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, which disclosed stakes in four U.S. airlines including
United on Monday, boosting investor confidence in the sector.
LOW-COST RIVALS
United's announcement follows a similar decision by Delta
Air Lines Inc in 2014 to sell more tickets that are
cheap but prohibit itinerary changes and seat selection.
Delta and United are hoping to lure customers away from
low-cost carriers with competitive prices and upsell them once
they reveal the conditions of the ticket.
The practice of marketing cheap tickets that become
expensive once add-ons like carry-on bags are included had
helped companies like Spirit Airlines Inc and Frontier
Airlines undercut their bigger rivals, until the likes of Delta
borrowed from their playbook.
Frontier was lowest for customer satisfaction in J.D.
Power's North American airline survey in 2016. Spirit was not
included in the survey.
United's latest move appears to be the most restrictive yet
for a large airline's basic economy fare, said Bob Mann, an
airline industry analyst at R.W. Mann & Co.
Mann said United still had some way to go before it matched
the profit of Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline, whose margins are
about twice those of United. American Airlines Group Inc
, the biggest U.S. carrier, is expected to launch its
basic economy product early next year.
It was unclear if the move by United would prompt similar
bag limits from rivals. However, airlines have frequently copied
each other, as when they added fees for checked luggage in the
last decade.
Delta declined to comment on whether it would follow suit on
carry-on bags. An American spokesman said the airline was in the
process of evaluating its own basic economy offering.
In addition, United said it would defer 61 Boeing Co
737-700 planes originally due in the next two years to a date to
be determined, reducing capital spending by $1.6 billion through
2018. It will convert those 61 orders to newer 737 MAX planes.
The company also said it would buy 24 E175 aircraft from
Brazil's Embraer SA, instead of leasing the planes as
previously planned.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, additional reporting
by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar,
Ted Kerr and Bill Rigby)